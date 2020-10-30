Editor:
In response to Steve Oberholtzer letter about his Biden signs being stolen got my attention because on my street ALL the Trump/Pence signs were stolen. So, don’t think it’s just the Republicans doing the dirty work. Bad apples on both sides.
But have you thought perhaps they wanted them for their yard? That’s how I looked at it when mine went missing. I just went and got another one.
Amy McCracken
