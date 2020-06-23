Editor:
“Freedom and the law are equally yoked.” We enjoy freedoms in this country, freedoms secured by our laws. The first line of defense that secure these freedoms is the individuals that we employ as law enforcement officers, who do so at their own peril.
Yet we bail out on them when the talking heads on TV proclaim them as racist murderers and when the likes of Black Lives Matter shout out “What do we want, dead cops” and “Pigs in a blanket.” Even those who have praised the police are now kowtowing to a false narrative about wide spread police racism. Cops don’t care about the color of man’s skin, when you dial 911 they are coming. The wife beater, drunk driver, drug dealer, burglar, thief, bully, robber; all of those are just work for the cops.
There are always things that can be done better, no doubt about that. But police work, by its very nature, is confrontational and at times violent. Society has rules and regulations to maintain order, and the police are the ones who get to tell you to stop, and change your behavior.
A column in the Wall Street Journal by Heather Mac Donald, “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism,” dated June 2, 2020 is worth reading. Ms. Mac Donald’s article draws from sources such as The National Academy of Sciences, the Justice Department and Harvard research. The findings are that “There is no significant evidence of antiblack disparity in being fatally shot by police.” In 2019 nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites were shot by police across the country, and those may not be unlawful shootings.
Bad police work happens despite all of the training and supervision. And when it is discovered it is dealt with, or at least it should be. But bad police work does not necessarily equal racism.
Finally, according to a study by the FBI regarding Use of Force by Police and Felonious Assaults, the thing that gets cops killed and seriously injured is hesitation to use force. The Payson Police Department had two officers shot between 1992 (one fatally) and 1999 and became a part of the FBI’s research. Despite the danger that they face, the men and women behind the badge will come when you need them, because they are good people and that’s what they do.
Gordon H. Gartner, former police chief
Great letter! The overwhelming majority of police officers do a stellar job. The ones that don't are not liked, nor respected, by their fellow officers. It's sad that we've come to a point that martyrdom is extended to criminals who are caught breaking the law, often career criminals no less, and we vilify those attempting to keep the streets safe. The failed autonomous zone in Seattle, the ever climbing murder rate in Chiraq, I mean Chicago, and other large suburban areas should be indicative of a need for police officers. Then again, I'm all for giving them what they want. Defund the police and beat them down to the point that they stop responding. The people who want to be left alone will then get involved and it won't end well for the hoodlums.
Jack
