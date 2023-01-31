Editor:
I listened the other day to part of the Forum on local radio, with guest Wendy Rogers. I have but one point to address.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 9:33 am
The host of the show was of the opinion that not having election results for some races until 4 or 5 days after election day is indicative of a “banana republic.” This would seem to ignore the fact that races WERE called on election night in 2022. The elections with large margins of victory. The ones that weren’t close. That is, the amount of votes left to count could not have changed the outcome due to the large margin for the winning candidates in the votes already counted that first day. Outcomes of races, not all, were known that night. That doesn’t mean they were done counting votes in those races.
Conversely, every vote in close contests, like the ones for governor and AG races, must be counted before the races can be called.
Although I have never been proficient in any math since high school geometry, I believe my ability to suss this out mathematically was learned through grade school story problems. Consequently, I have to believe the claims of a “banana republic” are disingenuous to keep the base riled up, rather than based upon any wrongdoing or fraud in the election process. I will happily entertain any refutation of this basic mathematical point. Admittedly, I’m not that proficient in math.
Ann Adams, Payson
