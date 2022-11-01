It was only a few weeks back when a reporter from the Payson Roundup was ejected from the Tea Party meeting because his reporting about Wendy Rodgers did not follow the party line of the Tea Party. Last Tuesday I had a similar experience. I was greeted at the door by two of the thought police that decide who gets to attend. They explained to me that since I had reported unfavorably about the content of their meetings on my blog I was not permitted to attend. Apparently if someone tells a lie or distorts the truth when they give a stump speech at the meeting attendees should not write about it if they want to attend any future meetings. At the meetings communists are denounced, yet the Tea Party is using the exact media control tactics they claim to deplore when used by communists and dictators.
If you attend a Tea Party meeting to find out the views of a candidate, and it turns out you disagree with that candidate and his or her views, you are supposed to be silent about. The last meeting I was allowed to attend featured Eli Crane. In my opinion he was an unqualified, poorly informed, and Trump style politician. I wrote my opinion on my blog. For that reason I was banned from future meetings. The Tea Party purports to bolster democracy, and the Constitution. Nothing could be farther from the truth. I would suggest that any person who wishes to run for office and speak before the Tea Party insist that anyone can attend the meeting to hear what they have to say. Free speech does not flourish in closed meetings.
