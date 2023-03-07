If I was told I could not attend a Klan meeting, I would consider it somewhat of a compliment. I have been told I cannot attend Payson Tea Party meetings. I have attended the meetings and sat quietly being a good boy, but that is irrelevant. What matters are my written opinions. The Payson Tea Party has concluded that my writings don’t support many of the conspiracy theories they promote.
The Tea Party website says “ Show up and speak up,” just try it. A friend stood up at a Tea Party meeting and disagreed with the speaker, in unison the audience shouted “He’s not one of us.”
Why would anyone want to attend a Tea Party meeting? The Tea Party invites elected officials to speak before the congregation. The public has a right to know what Wendy Rogers says to a group of people that feel Trump won the election. The people we elect are accountable to all of us, and we have the fundamental right to know what they promote. Our democracy was not founded on closed secret meetings.
Any public official that is invited to speak before the Tea Party should insist that the public is welcome or refuse to partake of a closed meeting. When the Tea Party advertises that a non elected person will speak the advertisement should include the information that non believers are not welcome. Finally there comes the problem of the open meeting law.
Why do we have an open meeting law? 1. To protect the public. a. To avoid decision-making in secret. b. To promote accountability by encouraging public officials to act responsively and responsibly. 2. To protect public officials. a. To avoid being excluded (notice). b. To prepare and avoid being blindsided (agenda). c. To accurately memorialize what happened (minutes). 3. Maintain integrity of government. 4. Better informed citizenry. 5. Build trust between government and citizenry.
Does a group that meets privately and cooks up conspiracy theories serve the public interest?
Your final question is rhetorical.
