Editor:
I knew it would happen, banning “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee from libraries and schools right here in America. Images of mass book burnings like a bonfire from hell come to mind. Why this book? Why any book?
Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 3:49 pm
Editor:
I knew it would happen, banning “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee from libraries and schools right here in America. Images of mass book burnings like a bonfire from hell come to mind. Why this book? Why any book?
We needed to read “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 1960, when I was 13. We should read it now. It’s the story of Depression-era life in the South. Even the beautiful prose can’t hide the injustice, poverty and racial divisions of that time and place.
As a teenager I also read “Animal Farm,” “1984,” “Lord of the Flies” and “Brave New World.” I learned more about injustice, unfairness and tyranny. In my “book” any failure of justice or heavy hand of tyranny shreds the fabric of our society and cannot stand.
Once upon a time families protested at Payson Public Library for having Harry Potter books on its shelves, alleging they taught magic to children against biblical teaching. No, the magic of Harry Potter isn’t in the sorcery; it’s in the miracle of children reading like never before. Why? Because they read about children (children!) fighting and defeating injustice, unfairness and tyranny.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” is no threat. Neither are other books being crossed off required reading lists and taken off library shelves. As Atticus Finch, the main character, says, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view – until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” Kind of like the dangerous path of banning books. You never really understand a book until you read it – until you climb into its pages and walk around in it.
Susan Campbell, Payson
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!