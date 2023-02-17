Editor:

NBA player Kevin Durant will be making $40+ million PER YEAR with the Suns. Payson Unified School District has a total annual budget of around $28 million. Can anyone explain/justify that for me? (I love bball, but, DANG!)

Dave Golembewski
I agree if tax money pays for stadiums and maintenance of stadiums like it did for cardinals stadium 🏟️ . If taxpayers don’t pay for any of their support I doubt the players could be paid that much but if all sports had No Taxpayer support then owners and players would rely on capitalism to make millions which I would support 🙏🇺🇸🤠

