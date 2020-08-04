Editor:
Thank you Payson Roundup for your coverage of the candidates for local elections. Having an opportunity to see their responses to questions you pose on local issues is very helpful in assessing them.
Besides the articles in the Roundup candidates usually have websites where you can learn more about them.
We are absolutely flooded with political advertisements, many negative. Please keep in mind that ads are intended to sway you and often include exaggerations and misleading or incomplete information. They are not a useful source for making your voting decisions.
Let’s all be informed voters and elect the best candidates.
Ruth Fleming, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!