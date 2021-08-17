Editor:
Covid wants to kill you. If it fails to do that, it will use you as a way to kill somebody else. A person surviving Covid provided the virus an opportunity to mutate and become more dangerous. A survivor is a petri dish. The virus investigates your defenses and finds the weak spots so the next attack against someone else can be more successful. The fact that you survived doesn’t mean that you are unchanged. Some of the effects of the virus never go away.
“According to the CDC, new or ongoing symptoms of long COVID may include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, tiredness or fatigue, difficulty thinking or concentrating, cough, chest and/or stomach pain, headache, heart palpitations, joint and/or muscle pain, pins and needles, diarrhea, sleep problems.
“Many people who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported feeling not like themselves: experiencing short-term memory loss, confusion, an inability to concentrate, and just feeling differently than they did before contracting the infection.
“Long Covid — a term referring to symptoms that linger for weeks or months beyond infection — affects between 10% and 30% of people who catch the virus, including those with mild or asymptomatic infections, according to experts. In some cases, symptoms persist for more than a year.”
You might be willing to catch Covid and risk death and some of these long-term effects. Apparently, many of you are willing to risk the lives and well-being of everyone else. Some of you remain unvaccinated. Many of you don’t wear a mask. You are a Russian roulette pistol walking around in public, unconcerned that you have the potential to kill. You are dangerous. You are selfish. You may have been innocently ignorant months ago, but you aren’t ignorant now. So why persist in being a part of the problem and not part of the solution?
The Delta variant has attacked more children. More children are going to hospitals, and we don’t know the full effect of long-Covid on children. The best way to protect our kids is to be vaccinated and masked. Apparently, the local school board is unconcerned about the safety of our kids. Their most recent move to relax restrictions is shortsighted and dangerous.
What will they call the next variant? They are giving the virus mutations Greek names. Maybe they should name it after you.
Judy Ellis
Trump got his vaccine and now he's mandating masks at all his hotels unfortunately his supporters must have never got the memo.
If you don't trust science and doctors then stop going to hospitals completely. Nobody is dying of Polio anymore because we got vaccinated, nobody gets chicken pox anymore because we got vaccinated. If you don't get vaccinated then you should stay home when you get covid and save those ICU beds with people who need them.
