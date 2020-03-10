Editor:
Note from Nurse Kathleen — Coronavirus and ALL flu viruses are about being proactive.
Stores have run out of hand sanitizers. Make your own! It’s cheaper and just as effective.
Combine in a bowl: 2/3-cup rubbing alcohol (99% isopropyl alcohol) and 1/3-cup aloe vera gel.
Stir. Decant into a clean soap or pump bottle.
Do what your mom has told you: Wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
When you greet someone, do it with a SMILE. It will brighten their day even better than a handshake or a hug.
The healthiest thing you can do for yourself and others ... wait for it ... Spread happiness! It’s contagious!
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
