Editor:
It was disturbing to read of the intimidating, harassing behavior of armed adults which caused a sincere and determined young woman to flee the area where she had planned to join a peaceful protest against police brutality toward people of color.
Thankfully, her mother encouraged her to return to march as she had planned and her mother marched with her.
My heart goes out to each of these young people who march for change. Be strong and carry on.
Mary Nell Leyba, Payson
