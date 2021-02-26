Editor:
As I stopped for coffee the other day at McDonald’s, I took notice of how beautiful the stonework is on the exterior of the building, along with the beautiful landscaping. This is a building that helps make the main intersection in Payson look great!
Then I thought about the proposed new Gila County building, with the structure looking like a warehouse, as one would see in the industrial park along Airport Road.
Barbara Sharp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!