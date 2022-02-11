As your car tumbles from a crumbling bridge collapsing from lack of maintenance will you be delighted that billions went into a wall to protect you from immigrants? Will you be thankful for the trickle down economics that brought you so much prosperity?
Before your car smashes into the chasm below will it occur to you that you have been played? Will you think about billionaires riding rockets into space with their tax cuts from the Republicans while you ride into a space that will be your last? People are homeless, housing for the poor is non-existent, schools are underfunded, and Fox News and the Republicans insist on scaring you with immigrants crossing the border.
The planet is in peril from poor management, but that subject is taboo and does not sell well to the Trump crowd. What sells are conspiracy theories, lies, and the subtle idea that the country belongs strictly to white people.
So as you tumble into oblivion on that failed bridge ask yourself did the Republican who wanted to protect you from immigrants really want to protect you from anything but voting for a Democrat? Perhaps before your life ends because of your unwillingness to become informed and face reality you will have an epiphany and realize that you were the cause of your own demise with your willingness to buy into conspiracies, and lies.
Wear your seat belt, you might survive and get a second chance to become informed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!