Editor:
Take a look at you. Have all the electric devices we have today changed you into a robotic, hurried, calloused and rude person?
What happened to all those happy, thoughtful, caring, eager to help people? They have vanished!
What a price for our culture to pay just for having buttons to push and all sorts of electronic devices. Instead of elevating our civilization, we re becoming uncivilized. How do you rate?
Dolores A. Clark
