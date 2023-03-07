Editor:

On the night of March 18, 2018, Elaine Herzberg, aged 49, jaywalked across a four-lane street in Tempe, Arizona. She started rolling her bicycle across the street, but she never made it to the other side. Instead, she was struck by a self-driving car controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) programming and killed. Why did the car fail to stop? Because the AI programmers of the self-driving car did not put in any programming which recognized jaywalkers. Also, there was no programming which recognized a person rolling rather than riding a bicycle. The AI programming could not categorize Elaine Herzberg and her bicycle, and she died. Who killed Elaine? AI programs are not sentient, conscious of themselves, as human beings are. Therefore, Elaine was killed by fallible human AI programmers.

