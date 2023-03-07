On the night of March 18, 2018, Elaine Herzberg, aged 49, jaywalked across a four-lane street in Tempe, Arizona. She started rolling her bicycle across the street, but she never made it to the other side. Instead, she was struck by a self-driving car controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) programming and killed. Why did the car fail to stop? Because the AI programmers of the self-driving car did not put in any programming which recognized jaywalkers. Also, there was no programming which recognized a person rolling rather than riding a bicycle. The AI programming could not categorize Elaine Herzberg and her bicycle, and she died. Who killed Elaine? AI programs are not sentient, conscious of themselves, as human beings are. Therefore, Elaine was killed by fallible human AI programmers.
Humans tell lies. So does AI. But what happens when a person in authority tells a lie? Another human being may not believe the lie, may not be harmed by the lie, and may not repeat it. But what if yet another human believes the lie – and repeats it? For this person, the second lie told by the liar is easier to buy. And following lies easier and easier. An AI developer, Gary Marcus, author of “Rebooting AI: Building Artificial Intelligence We Can Trust,” has found that chatbots, in responding to human users, can quickly descend to a nightmare world of hate and paranoia, conspiracy-laden and prone to worse and worse depredations -– like humans. But AI is not sentient: it has no way to perceive and change its perspective from lies to truth. Humans have that ability which AI lacks, but they may not make that change. However, in humans, because that ability exists, we find persons who do effect the change from lies to truth.
Lev Parnas, an acolyte and unquestioning follower of Donald Trump, was recently released from prison. He went to prison because he did Trump’s bidding. Parnas says he now knows he was a cult follower, but the scales have fallen from his eyes. Parnas joins Michael Cohen, who also went to prison for Donald Trump, in that freeing understanding. The question is: what if Donald Trump really is a deliberate, continual liar? What if the grievance-driven, conspiracy-fueled, lying hellscape he has spread to his followers is indeed bubbling only inside his own head? What can you do?
