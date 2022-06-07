A male claiming to be from APS billing department called us at 5:50 p.m., May 26 to tell us that our electric service would be disconnected at 6 p.m. due to non-payment of our bill. We thought there was some billing error as we have had APS on automatic bill pay. Was it an APS or banking error? We were trying to get online info about our account quickly, but he kept up his scripted call by saying we had old meters that were the problem.
The scammer said that we could pay it quickly only by using “Zelle” (not by credit card) to “APS Billing Department” to avoid the disconnection fee, and technicians were already dispatched to cut our power.
Initially we were very frantic, and I asked to speak to a manager. The first hint that this was a scam came when he just insisted that we pay and then he would transfer us to the manager.
My husband was busily checking our online information to try and find what was wrong, but he took the phone and asked what account number they had as he thought that might be the problem. The caller could not tell us, and at that point we realized this was a very clever scam. We hung up.
And the thief tried to call us back twice!
I notified APS via Facebook, and got a response immediately, so kudos to their customer service. But as the thief called our cellphone number and knew we used APS, can someone inside the company be doing this? And they have an APS billing account set up to collect their stolen money.
The numbers they used are 928-952-1616, 928-973-6628, 928-457-3638 and 928-978-0332.which appeared on our cell when the calls were being made to us.
The timing of the call with customers worried about some mix-up keeps even the most scam-savvy persons off guard. If they can unnerve cautious tech-nerds like us, they can frighten anyone. Please let family and friends know about these criminals.
