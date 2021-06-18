Editor:
It was originally my intention to enumerate all of the Biden administration’s blunders since “taking” office, however, since editorial guidelines dictate a maximum of 400 words, for the sake of brevity, I thought it best to instead list its accomplishments. See the following list:
1.
Walt Noot
(1) comment
I think 🤔 Biden was going to apologize to Putin you could put that on the list 😂🤣
