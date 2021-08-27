Editor:
I do not want to offend anyone reading my comment. I see clearly, a correlation between President Biden and “The Wizard of Oz.” If some of you have not seen the movie introduced in 1939, please do. When the plot is disclosed, the surprise has been ruined. Therefore, I will not disclose the correlation between President Biden and the Wizard and will leave it up to you.
May God bless our United States of America.
Dick Helmer, Payson
"It's OK to grab ..... if you're famous"...D. Trump
