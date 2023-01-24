Well, Holy, Holy! We now know President Biden has been scattering classified secret documents at five different “unsecured” locations for at least six or more years! Anyone could have had access to, and copied, the documents. And the criminal penalties could be great.
And the response by Biden’s “protectors” is comical. It’s not serious they say. It was inadvertent. It’s different than Trump’s documents.
It sure is!
Biden didn’t get an FBI raid. Trump did.
Biden was allowed to have his personal attorneys (without clearances) search for documents. But FBI oversight was not permitted. Trump’s attorneys were ordered to stand outside in the Florida August heat.
No photographs of Biden’s stolen documents were released. The FBI dumped Trump’s documents about the floor to be photographed. Then intentionally released the pictures to media around the world.
The highest level of security of Biden’s documents at different locations was a small lock on a file cabinet. Mar-A-Lago is essentially a Fort Knox with armed Secret Service personnel and security video everywhere. Nobody gets in that Trump doesn’t want in.
Biden failed to secure the documents. Trump followed the direction of federal authorities and added an additional lock to his storage locker.
Vice President Biden had no authority to “de-classify” documents. Trump had full legal authority to do so ... and did.
In a letter to the editor, published by the Roundup shortly after the Mar-A-Lago raid, this writer warned that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had … ”entered a very risky game of chess” that could … ”quickly take down the Biden administration.”
Now it’s happening, and its cascading.
With Biden’s blunders, the American people are now seeing clearly the “two tiered” justice system being applied by the DOJ regarding the two cases. One for Democrats and the elite, and another for Republicans and Joe the plumber ... and Republicans lose.
Americans will not tolerate this double standard. Nor should they. And their representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives are about to investigate the Biden crime syndicate and the application of the double standard by the DOJ. They’ll achieve justice.
And then there are the wolves in the Democrat Party who smell blood and are moving to dump Biden.
And that leaves Biden in quicksand with the inevitable writing on the wall. He cannot survive a nomination to run again and may not survive his family’s criminal investigations.
Gary P. Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Committee
(1) comment
Is the author applying for a job with Fox?
Gary would fit right in with Tucker and Sean by his ability to spin a story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!