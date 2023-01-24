Editor:

Well, Holy, Holy! We now know President Biden has been scattering classified secret documents at five different “unsecured” locations for at least six or more years! Anyone could have had access to, and copied, the documents. And the criminal penalties could be great.

(1) comment

browns
Ted Paulk

Is the author applying for a job with Fox?

Gary would fit right in with Tucker and Sean by his ability to spin a story.

