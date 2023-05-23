Biden crashing

President Biden has announced he was running for a second term as President. He enters the race carrying a load of failures.
Inflation saw a 40-year high and remains rampant. Gas prices rose to the highest in history and remain above $5 in much of Arizona today. Food prices are through the roof and baby formula is still difficult to find.
The stock market is stagnant, the Gross Domestic Product is the lowest in years, two national banks collapsed in March, another in April, and yet, another is about to crash, and two hundred are listed at risk.
Our military is WOKE and incompetent and the weakest since WWII. They fired experienced personnel over COVID and are 25% below recruitment targets, and military aircraft are crashing.
Biden can’t shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. Our allies are now negotiating alliances with our enemies — Putin and China have teamed up, and the Saudis are joining with terrorist Iran. China and Russian diplomacy is walking all over our State Department and embarrassing Biden and all Americans.
More than 100,000 Americans died last year of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl that came from China and smuggled across the southern border. Six million illegal aliens have entered our country, and with the suspension of Title 42, a tsunami of several hundred thousand illegals is storming the border.
Crime is rising faster than ever before, and police are not allowed to do their jobs, murder rates are the highest in 25 years, our justice system is two tiered (a soft one for the elite and democrats – and a tougher one for the plumber and conservatives).
The FBI is creating a “police state” by spying on us and using SWAT tactics to arrest republicans and not democrats, and they are adopting old Soviet Union KGB style tactics in attacking political opponents.
The Biden Administration has declared parents of school children “domestic terrorists”, parents are losing parental rights, schools are sexually grooming our children and advocating “trans policies”, and democrats support males in girls’ sports.
If it keeps going, schools will next move to having our children spy on their parents. And we all know where that led to decades ago!
All brought to you by democrat Joe Biden
If the country is to survive, there is no room on the 2024 ballot for any democrat.
Gary P. Morris, chair, Gila County Republican Party
Two strongest years of job growth in history
More than 40 million borrowers stand to benefit from student debt relief
Nearly 11 million jobs created since 2021
Taken over 100 actions to lower household energy costs by $100 per year
Helped bring gas prices down more than $1.60 from their summer 2022 peak
Signed the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in nearly 30 years
Increased the maximum value of Pell Grants by $900
3.5% unemployment rate — the lowest in 50 years
750,000 new manufacturing jobs
Near a record low unemployment rate for Hispanics
Near a record low unemployment rate for African-Americans
Record low unemployment rate for people with disabilities
Millions of Americans are saving $800 per year on health insurance coverage
$15 minimum wage for Federal workers and contractors
Fully vaccinated 79% of American adults against COVID-19
Led the world in a historic release of strategic reserves
Infrastructure investments in all 50 states, D.C., territories, and throughout Tribal nations
Over 16 million households receiving lower cost or free high-speed internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program
