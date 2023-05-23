Biden crashing

President Biden has announced he was running for a second term as President. He enters the race carrying a load of failures.

Old_AirForce
Steve Sarvent

Two strongest years of job growth in history

More than 40 million borrowers stand to benefit from student debt relief

Nearly 11 million jobs created since 2021

Taken over 100 actions to lower household energy costs by $100 per year

Helped bring gas prices down more than $1.60 from their summer 2022 peak

Signed the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in nearly 30 years

Increased the maximum value of Pell Grants by $900

3.5% unemployment rate — the lowest in 50 years

750,000 new manufacturing jobs

Near a record low unemployment rate for Hispanics

Near a record low unemployment rate for African-Americans

Record low unemployment rate for people with disabilities

Millions of Americans are saving $800 per year on health insurance coverage

$15 minimum wage for Federal workers and contractors

Fully vaccinated 79% of American adults against COVID-19

Led the world in a historic release of strategic reserves

Infrastructure investments in all 50 states, D.C., territories, and throughout Tribal nations

Over 16 million households receiving lower cost or free high-speed internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program

