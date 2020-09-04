Editor:
Anarchists have been rioting across the country for nearly a year and are supported by Democrats who call this lawlessness “peaceful demonstrations.” The riots have injured nearly 1,000 police officers, killed some officers, and multiple civilians have been killed. The lawlessness has caused great destruction in multiple communities across the country.
First, it was knocking down statues followed by riots over the killing of George Floyd by police, and more recently, the police shooting in Wisconsin. Virtually all the rioting is occurring in cities controlled by Democrat mayors. Republican mayors have put down riots quickly in their cities.
Knocking down statues of Founding Fathers who owned slaves has been strongly supported by Democrats. Yet, they welcomed Kamala Harris to the presidential ticket who’s great-great-grandfather owned five plantations and 200 slaves without a single question. No complaints there which illustrates the continued Democrat hypocrisy.
Democrat mayors have repeatedly refused the aid of federal law enforcement and the national guard to put down the anarchists’ riots.
During the Democrat convention, there was not a single condemnation of the riots. The lawlessness was never mentioned.
Biden, when asked in a national interview if he supported defunding the police answered, “yes, absolutely.”
The Biden-Bernie Sanders platform calls for dropping cash bonds which would release criminals back into the community immediately following their arrest. Democrat legislators even want to reduce the penalty for assaulting a police officer.
Democrats have demonstrated they are “criminal friendly.”
Democrats have put party interest above the safety and welfare of you and me.
Well, sleepy, slow Joe Biden finally came out last week with a video “statement” from his basement condemning the anarchy. It was a meek statement. A true leader would have conducted a major news conference. But Joe has never been a leader or quick about things.
Why now Joe? Because the polls are swinging to President Trump’s law and order message!
By contrast, at the Republican convention, multiple speakers condemned the violence. During President Trump’s acceptance speech, he stated, “In the strongest terms possible, the Republican Party condemns the rioting, looting, arson, and violence we have seen in Democrat run cities.”
President Trump stands for law and order and justice for all. Democrats have clearly demonstrated their support for rioting and anarchy.
Who do you want running the country?
Gary Morris, chairman, Gila County Republican Party
