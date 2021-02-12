Editor:
If only a few Democrat senators would tell Biden they will vote with the Republican senators on any of his bills, if he doesn’t restart the pipeline line now, he would have to restart it, or be stopped in his tracks. If those Democrats don’t do that, they won’t be elected again.
Biden is headed for a huge loss in the next election if he keeps bowing down to the squad.
Dell Owens, Payson
If only a few Republicans would vote with the Dems America would be great again. This pipeline hauls oil so dirty that US refineries won't touch it.
This pipeline would only handle oil bound for China.
This pipeline crosses the largest aquifer in America.
This pipeline has already had many leaks, and it's not in operation yet.
1,000 workers, not more, have been laid off.
These welders and construction workers could find good jobs in Arizona if they wanted.
Thank goodness the criminal conman, Donald Trump, is heading for prison.
