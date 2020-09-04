Editor:
I am 85 years old and an Army veteran. My brother was a Marine. I have a grandson presently in the Air Force and another in the Coast Guard. My wife’s three brothers all served proudly in the Navy.
During the Obama-Biden administration many vets waited weeks and even months to be seen by a doctor at a VA hospital. Some of them died before they were seen. The approval rating of VA hospital under Biden is a reflection of the grossly inadequate performance during Biden’s eight years as vice president. However the latest poll gave the Trump administration a 91% approval rating; a welcome reversal.
The other day I saw a political sign in a neighbor’s front yard which read “Veterans for Biden.”
If you know anyone who promotes this agenda please advise this is a repulsive lie and any knowledgeable veteran will consider this to be a display of extreme ignorance. Not one of my relatives consider Biden to be worthy.
Gerald Rutz, Payson
Oh, and here's Hunter Biden's glorious Naval career:
From Wikipedia. Google it and see.
In May 2013, Biden's application for a position in the U.S. Navy Reserve was approved. At age 43, Biden was accepted as part of a program that allows a limited number of applicants with desirable skills to receive commissions and serve in staff positions. He received an age-related waiver and a waiver due to a past drug-related incident, and was sworn in as a direct commission officer. Joe Biden administered his commissioning oath in a White House ceremony.
The following month, Biden tested positive for cocaine during a urinalysis test and was subsequently discharged. Biden attributed the result to smoking cigarettes he had accepted from other smokers, only later suspecting they had been laced with the drug. He chose not to appeal the matter as it was unlikely that the panel would believe his explanation given his history with drugs, and also due to the likelihood of news leaking to the press, though it was ultimately revealed to The Wall Street Journal by a Navy official who provided information to the newspaper on condition of anonymity.
One month. Amazing! Thank you for your service Admiral Biden! I wonder if that was before he hooked up with his sister in law or after he got the stripper pregnant?
I don't know that I'd bring up his service in the future.
Jack
The timing for this misguided publication is awesome. The day after Trump was outed for calling dead Veterans "losers". Both of Joe Biden's sons served...Not one Trump has ever served. Vietnam Vet
Oh Ted, you fall for everything the media serves up so quickly.
President Trump never said anything of the sort. Research it yourself. "Multiple anonymous sources" report something in another attempt to damage the President. The timing is amazing as usual.
The work the President has done with the veterans and in the overhaul and reforming of the VA that the previous administrations chose to overlook is incredible.
Jack
