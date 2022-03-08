Editor:

Joe and Jill went up Capitol Hill, Joe fell down and lost his crown and America came tumbling after. Now Russia and China have the last laughter this man’s presidency is a complete disaster now where is the laptop and the Russian collusion? I’m really sick of the left’s delusion just like Donald I couldn’t be much blunter I think old Joe is smoking the same thing as Hunter.

Tim Hummer, Payson

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

browns
Ted Paulk

Editor of the Week magazine:

In 2016 he (Putin) ordered his hacker and disinformation specialists to support the election of Donald Trump, a real estate developer Russia had long been cultivating with flattery and shadowy condo purchase. As Putin hope, Trump deepened America's divisions, repeatedly demeaned NATO and America's European allies, and even withheld a congressionally approved shipment of of arms to Ukraine to blackmail Zelensky--an act for which he was impeached...There has never been any connection between Biden and Russia or China. And you all know it...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.