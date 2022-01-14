Ted Paulk’s latest tendentious diatribe, “Admit the truth” in the Jan. 7th edition of the Roundup is quite a gem. Unlike Mr. Paulk I concede chicanery on both sides of the political spectrum.
In the article he bemoans the corruption of Trump and his disciples. Corruption has been redefined by the Dems. It is on an unparalleled scale with them. Consider the Joe Biden blackmail (withholding aid) of the Ukrainian leaders if they didn’t fire the prosecutor going after Hunter’s shenanigans. The stench of money for influence hangs over that episode.
Then, as a deflective maneuver, the Dems and their media cohorts try to stain Trump with allegations of mischief in that arena. After reading the transcript of his call, only the most myopic could consider him guilty of anything.
There is definitive proof that the senile, I mean senior Biden was fully aware of junior’s lifestyle of nimiety, as well as his reaping of millions of dollars “earned” with his dealings with the Chinese. Although Joe claimed no knowledge of Hunter’s business affairs, we now know that that was a blatant lie. Then there is Hunter’s artwork. Jeez.
The fact that anyone still supports and or defends the current administration is truly baffling given the damage it has done to our nation. I’m trying to think of the most egregious act Biden and his band of misfits have committed. In my opinion, it’s a tie between his bewildering surrender in Afghanistan and the debacle at the southern border. Biden wants to make us all get jabbed, wear masks, and do our social distancing. If Americans have to do that, how can he defend letting all the illegal border crossers come in without the same restrictions? Talk about corruption. Can you say constituency building? Biden’s policy here is illegal and should by itself be cause for impeachment. That, however, would put the cackler-in-chief in command. Scary.
Biden’s blunder list includes closing the XL Pipeline, his mishandling of the Covid crisis, going to sleep at the global warming conference, his flatulence in front of royalty, his incoherent ramblings, and allowing millions of dollars of paid for border wall materials to lie fallow. Now he wants to spend trillions more on Build Back Better. The nicest thing to say about that is it is a good example of alliteration. I could fill the paper with more examples. Alas, the word limit.
