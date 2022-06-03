Payson has a broad and diverse economy, and it is getting even broader due to the work at home trend brought on by the pandemic. We are seeing co-working grow as more people work remotely, especially in the tech industry. With this changing economy, there are many opportunities that are growing, such as app development for our mobile devices. We have all grown to depend on these apps to make us more productive and to generally improve our quality of life.
There is one major roadblock to this growing economy, and comes from somewhere you would not expect. The tech giants themselves, Apple and Google. They run their app stores with extremely unfair policies that stifle innovation and make it hard for a small and medium sized app developer to get their apps into the app stores, or to be profitable once they get there. First and foremost are the exorbitantly high fees they charge for app purchases — often 30%. This costs the app developers a lot of money, and in the end, all of us consumers. They also make it hard for the app developers to communicate with their own customers and after all is said and done, they promote their own apps over those of the developers.
The courts have tried to address this uneven playing field, with little or limited success. Congress is considering a bill, called the Open App Markets Act, which attempts to remedy many of these problems. Nobody is faulting the tech giants for wanting to turn a profit. They are certainly entitled to that. But they need to play nice in the sandbox. This bipartisan, bicameral bill deserves the support of our entire Arizona Congressional Delegation. The winners in the end will be the public.
