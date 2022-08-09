Editor:

Yesterday, as I pulled into the parking lot of a local business, I was greeted by these words on the window of a truck, “F______ Joe Biden and his Ho. Impeach his A___!” My first reaction was disgust, followed by sadness, then pity. The truck was old and greatly abused, and I wondered if perhaps the owner had been as well. I simply gave the passenger waiting inside a look of great sympathy. How self-destructive it must be to carry such anger and hate that you are reduced to displaying foul language and meaningless threats for all the world, including children, to see. And he is not alone.

