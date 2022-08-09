Yesterday, as I pulled into the parking lot of a local business, I was greeted by these words on the window of a truck, “F______ Joe Biden and his Ho. Impeach his A___!” My first reaction was disgust, followed by sadness, then pity. The truck was old and greatly abused, and I wondered if perhaps the owner had been as well. I simply gave the passenger waiting inside a look of great sympathy. How self-destructive it must be to carry such anger and hate that you are reduced to displaying foul language and meaningless threats for all the world, including children, to see. And he is not alone.
What makes a person, especially one fortunate enough to be born here, blame everyone and everything else for what he sees as wrong with this country, while others manage to overcome far greater challenges and actually thrive? Is it just laziness fueled by the convenience of outrageous lies and slander against others that provides easy excuses for their own failures? Have they lost, or perhaps never had, the ability to think independently and make decisions based on actual proof rather than hearsay? Do they band together in groups of similar types in order to avoid reality?
No one president or administration is responsible for, nor can it control, the direction of a global economy and the power of corporate greed. Want to blame someone for current gas prices? Look at the record profits of BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies who are expected to announce $60 billion in profits for the past three months. And no, those profits will not filter down to consumers, but to stock buybacks which inflate their value.
Want to ensure that our elections are free and fair? We need to stop fussing about bogus internal “fraud” and start focusing on Russian interference — a real and provable threat. The DOJ is about to issue indictments, and the U.S. State Department is enforcing new sanctions, on entities that work for the Russian Federation to influence elections in the U.S. and other countries, going back at least to 2014. These are the real villains who have infiltrated social media with propaganda that so many Americans are eager to believe. Again, why? What can we possibly gain by hating and fighting each other? We have much bigger enemies without, why do we let them in?
