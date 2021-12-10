The Bill of Rights defines America. The Constitution of the United States would never have become the law of the land without the Bill of Rights. Several states refused to join the Union unless there was a Bill of Rights to limit the federal power and protect individual rights.
The Bill of Rights guarantees fundamental civil and human rights: the freedoms of speech, press, assembly, religion; protections against unreasonable searches and coerced confessions; rights to counsel and a jury trial. For these rights and freedoms people have struggled for centuries. The Bill of Rights remains a beacon to freedom-loving people worldwide.
The Bill of Rights does more: it defines the limits of government power. More directly than any other single document of law, the Bill of Rights stands between tyranny and liberty. Refugees flee from dictatorships and corruption to the United States, not for its “three separate branches of government,” not for its arrangement of senators and representatives, but for its liberty. The foundation of that liberty is the Bill of Rights.
We have special days for the birthdays of great leaders, to remember special events, and to honor our military services. But all of these remarkable people and events aimed to advance the cause of liberty — the cause of the Bill of Rights.
Let’s celebrate it! Every town, city, and state in America should designate one day as Bill of Rights Day. The logical date is Dec. 15, because on that date in 1791 the Bill of Rights was finally ratified. Just one day per year, let us fly the flag, put up a poster, and most important of all: read the Bill of Rights! And read it to our kids, in libraries, in schools, in homes.
Dec. 15, Bill of Rights Day, reminds us of the liberty we have and what it costs to keep it. By celebrating Bill of Rights Day every year, perhaps we shall never forget the rights that our Declaration of Independence declared come to us, not from government, but from our Divine Creator.
Let’s celebrate Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day, and declare our support for all of the Bill of Rights for all citizens. We owe it to our forefathers, we owe it to ourselves, and, most of all, we owe it to our kids.
