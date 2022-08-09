You can call a sock a bipedal sheathing unit but it’s still just a sock. Doesn’t matter how flowery the language is to dress it up. I use this illustration to make a point about how adept Democrats are at using euphemisms to their advantage. Their specious rhetoric beguiles so many Democrats typified by their lack of intellection.
On the surface, who could object to a Build Back Better plan? There is a clamant need to hammer home to the public how much waste is included in this package and the danger it poses relative to a potential implosion of our nation’s financial infrastructure.
What could possibly be wrong with an “unprecedented evacuation” as Biden put it, when touting the numbers removed in his retreat from Afghanistan? No matter how you try to cloak it, unprecedented evacuation is simply a euphemism for surrender.
Gun reform. The inference of the word reform assumes there is something wrong with the current system. It’s really a euphemism for gun confiscation. The libs would have you believe, for example, that the AR in AR-15 or AR-10 stands for assault rifle or automatic rifle. This is either showing their ignorance or their bid to deliberately obfuscate the issue. The company that invented this rifle is called Armalite, hence the Armalite Rifle (AR). This is simply a rifle, not an assault weapon. The Dems would have you believe this is akin to the Tommy Gun. I’ll grant that the look of it can be menacing. It’s kind of like looking at a hot car and assuming that anyone driving it will be a speeder, recklessly mowing down innocent bystanders. Neither assumption holds up to scrutiny.
A couple of bills launched by Democrats espousing the protection and enhancement of so-called voting rights is another glaring example. The long game with all these attempts at passing their voting agenda is simply to ensure that they stay in power. Dems want suffrage extended to felons. They want to make it easy for non-citizens to vote in elections. Might be why they are allowing millions of illegals in to bolster their election numbers. Of course, the way things are going, eventually there won’t be any more felons because the libs refuse to prosecute law breakers and even advocate for the release of violent offenders from prison.
