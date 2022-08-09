Editor:

You can call a sock a bipedal sheathing unit but it’s still just a sock. Doesn’t matter how flowery the language is to dress it up. I use this illustration to make a point about how adept Democrats are at using euphemisms to their advantage. Their specious rhetoric beguiles so many Democrats typified by their lack of intellection.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.