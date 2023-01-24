Republicans like to promote their image as a law and order party. Sometimes this goes awry. January 6th was a splendid example. Crime seems to be fine when it supports the Republican cause.
Recently Republicans have shown how bizarre their approach to crime is. Tax cheaters have deprived the U.S. Treasury of an estimated $900 billion. These are the high-end cheats, not ordinary working people. To bring criminals to justice you need law enforcement. Republicans never blink when asked to put more policemen on the street to lessen crime by small-time criminals, crooks, and murderers. No one would ever cry foul when a search warrant is issued to recover stolen goods from ordinary criminals, but everything changes when the law goes after the high-end thieves that donate to the Republican Party.
Republicans claim it is an invasion of privacy for the IRS to investigate the thieves that steal millions of tax dollars. Those criminals are special. When you search the bank robber’s home that is justice, but when you look into a billionaire cheating on taxes that is an invasion of privacy.
Republicans are all for reducing the deficit, but if it means making the people who owe $900 billion pay up, then that is an invasion of privacy. To protect the privacy of the rich and make sure they are not going to be asked to pay what they owe the Republicans are going to do their best to cut the staff of the IRS. Why can’t they give the mafia the same consideration?
