The community of Payson and surrounding areas had an opportunity that few took advantage of on Feb. 1. For the third consecutive year, Messinger Payson Funeral Home generously donated space and technical support to provide an informative documentary in honor of Black History Month (BHM). Black Health and Wellness has been proclaimed the theme for 2022 recognition of BHM. The theme is fitting during these pandemic times where statistics support the fact that African American deaths disproportionately outnumber deaths of whites.
In a report provided by Penn Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics dated Dec. 14, 2020 citing the pandemic as the third leading cause of death among blacks. Additionally, the economic impact on black communities already in weaker economic position; lack of a supporting financial system and longer wait times for assistance add stress and insecurity.
Approximately 20 individuals attended the presentation and engaged in discussion following. As a surprise to organizers, members of Six Gal ’n Hat completed the evening by singing “Hey, Everybody,” a warm close to a chilly night.
We are grateful to our friend, Bettie Julkes who passed in April 2021 for inspiring us. I would also like to thank Skip and Stephanie at Messinger for their assistance to a successful event. I would like to acknowledge Chris Higgins of KRIM for promoting the event. Of course, the affair would not have happened without the networking and outreach done by Marie Fasano and Penny Navis-Schmidt.
Readers, please know that you can count on another informative documentary in 2023.
