For a number of years, I have chosen to wear a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt. Any number of people, including some I work with, take issue with this choice.
Now, for the white supremacists who find my apparel offensive, “too bad!” I have no interest in any discussion about the shirt with you because you wallow in hate, and I have no desire to get in the mud with you.
But to those of you white folks who seem to be really mystified by my decision to wear such a shirt, I will speak to you.
For literally centuries in this nation, “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” blacks have been systematically discriminated against. Such discrimination continues to this day. My wearing a “BLM” shirt is one small way of protesting such discrimination, while at the same time validating the worth of blacks in our nation.
Now some well-meaning people will reply that,” All lives matter.” Yes, all lives should matter, but until blacks, indigenous peoples, Hispanics, Muslims, and Jews are treated equitably in our country, it will remain evident that, in truth, “All lives do not matter!”
Most of you know, in your “heart of hearts” that I speak the truth. And no amount of sanctimonious pontificating that “all lives matter” will change that fact.
What has shocked me is that so few of us in this nation who are white see the need to wear a “Black Lives Matter,” “Indigenous Lives Matter,” “Hispanic Lives Matter,” “Muslim Lives Matter,” or “Jewish Lives Matter” T-shirt. For it is only when we openly acknowledge the sanctity of the “other” among us that we can approach the unity we claim to desire in this country.
(4) comments
Thank you for wearing the shirt! (The more who thank Bob the more we drown out the confused.)
Brave of you to stand for what you believe in this 99%+ White community.
Good letter.
Robert,
Breaking out individual sectors with support t-shirts only solidifies the issue. Yet, people find it upsetting when somebody suggests that all lives matter.
Jack
BLM appreciates your continued support from their Southern California mansion "headquaters" and other various properties they acquired with the donations received.
Jack
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!