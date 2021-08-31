Editor:
I had written a letter regarding the splash pad in the past. This seems to be something that the town council is insistent this community needs. I have read a multitude of letters of citizens wondering why the splash pad is so important over having an updated/covered or indoor pool for community usage. If the amount of letters with this same viewpoint is an indication of the desire of the citizens, I don’t know what is.
This particular letter, however, is not to rehash the splash pad issue, but rather a result of the article in the Aug. 20th edition regarding the town council discussing Taylor Pool options. I understand the fact that the pool should have been taken care of by means of upgrading parts as they were breaking down (as Cottonwood did and Payson didn’t). Such a shame that lack of planning for future upkeep costs seems to have been the problem. It is always good practice to include in a budget future repair needs ... especially of something expensive to maintain, yet needed by the community.
What really irked me within that article was the blame that seemed to be placed on the voters (i.e. citizens) and I quote from the article, “Before I (Chris Higgins) got on the council, the YMCA tried to come to town, but residents voted it down. Then there was the Rumsey plan, but again residents moved to stop that,” he said. “Historically, it is residents who have not wanted an indoor pool.”
I believe in my right as a citizen to vote and did indeed vote during that time. I can say from my perspective that these options had been voted down because of some of the underlying situations involved such as the town getting involved with an out-of-country group who could move out at any time and leave all of us “holding the bag,” restrictions of citizen’s usage to certain times of the day or on certain days, negotiation terms, and a myriad of other concerns associated with those plans. Perhaps the town council should take into consideration WHY the voters would not agree to plans. So to say that it was the residents who have not wanted an indoor pool, I believe that comment was very much uncalled for and inappropriate.
The residents have voted for the town council members to represent OUR interests and we place our trust in the fact that they will do so.
Lenore White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!