Editor:
Would rape victims be charged as rape responsible for merely being attractive?
Would home gardeners be blamed for affecting migrant workers’ livelihoods?
Would judges be blamed for growing prison populations?
No.
But protester Shirley Dye’s comment “As I hear it, there are many who will quit rather than take the vaccine and leave Payson hospital in dire straits as it is already very difficult to find employees, especially doctors and nurses, due to the lack of affordable housing already.”
So, health workers knowledgeably concerned for their health are indirectly blamed for ultimately jeopardizing Gila County health.
Blame the victim. Indirectly. Intentionally?
What is really absent is not acknowledging the moral overreach of a commercial enterprise to mandate unproven non-FDA approved gene-altering-therapy upon its very knowledgeable employees.
Banner hospital, the perpetrator is instead seen now as the victim. Payson is indirectly a victim.
Indeed, these employees are actually such bullies for refusing to cooperate. And they are leaving “Payson hospital in dire straits.”
Yep, the accusing rape victim is responsible not only for her own rape, but indirectly encourages an entire rape culture.
Yep, the home gardener is not only to blame for affecting big growers bottom line, but multiplying poverty among the already barely surviving field workers.
Yep, the judge is responsible for causing prison crowding for following logical questioning, evidence gathering and thoughtful sentencing.
Did Shirley intentionally blame the victim?
Please re-state, explain or apologize for your public victim-blaming-by-indirect-causality, or you could unintentionally receive the “when I say I have your back, I really mean I may stab you in the back” award.
Now, was it really Shirley who indirectly blamed the victim?
Or was it due to someone else who was merely doing their reporting job and by quote-sorting-insinuation devalued the bravery of those who felt threatened by non-guaranteed gene-altering-therapy which has thus far shown poor global results?
I don’t know. Regardless, the integrity of the health workers is impugned. I must stand with them.
AND I will not blame the victim for any fallout from their act to save themselves.
Bruce Wales, fellow protester
(1) comment
Thank you Mr Science man for letting us know that a vaccine that millions has taken is unsafe and doesn't work, what's that you say there's been less than a 14% breakthrough rate for this? And the majority of all new cases are unvaccinated?
And to PaysonRoundup just because some fool writes you a letter doesn't mean you have to publish it. Payson is at the top of Gila county for new Covid cases and allowing fools like this to be published is only hurting the community.
