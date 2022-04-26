Blatant prevarication Apr 26, 2022 8 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Re: Article in the April 5 Roundup, “Crane seeks Republican congressional nomination.”Crane’s first sentence in the first paragraph is a blatant prevarication.Eli Crane says Democrats want to destroy the country.Even the Tea Party members who were present when Eli uttered those words should have been taken aback.Arizona doesn’t need another liar representing us.Ted Paulk, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Jack Handy Apr 26, 2022 9:35am Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Ted,
I have to agree with you. To suggest that democrats want to destroy the country is terribly misleading.
The comment clearly should have been democrats ARE destroying this country.
I think an apology is owed for not giving the recognition for what has been accomplished this far.
The midterms are going to be quite telling. Rats are jumping from the ship in DC. It's all unraveling.
Jack
