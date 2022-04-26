Editor:

Re: Article in the April 5 Roundup, “Crane seeks Republican congressional nomination.”

Crane’s first sentence in the first paragraph is a blatant prevarication.

Eli Crane says Democrats want to destroy the country.

Even the Tea Party members who were present when Eli uttered those words should have been taken aback.

Arizona doesn’t need another liar representing us.

Ted Paulk, Payson

(1) comment

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Ted,

I have to agree with you. To suggest that democrats want to destroy the country is terribly misleading.

The comment clearly should have been democrats ARE destroying this country.

I think an apology is owed for not giving the recognition for what has been accomplished this far.

The midterms are going to be quite telling. Rats are jumping from the ship in DC. It's all unraveling.

Jack

