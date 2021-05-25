Editor:
Over 30 years ago many of us who fished Alamo Lake sent letters to the BLM, asking them to do something about the growing population of wild burros at Alamo Lake. That something was, dart the Jacks, or use a capture coral and castrate them, then let them live out their natural life, which can be close to 40 years.
Recently on a fishing trip there we counted close to 100 burros, and that is an example of the BLM’s failure. Burros are not eco-friendly, they do a lot of damage to plants and other animals.
It’s another example of the government not getting involved where they should be, instead of getting involved where they shouldn’t be, a simple answer to a complex problem.
Dell Owens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!