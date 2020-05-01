Editor:
I decided to send an email after taking a trip to Bashas’ to get some things that I needed. I am following the protocols and only going out when necessary.
The traffic on Highway 87 and Highway 260 is back to back insanity. Everywhere you look there are motor homes, travel trailers, boats, RVs, and every other type of motorized toy available. People are sitting in the parking lot near Bashas’ in their folding chairs and people are sitting out by Native Grill & Wings as if they own the space. Bashas’ had to close the bathrooms because people were lining up to use it and the employees were unable to use it.
This is ridiculous and unacceptable. I have lived in Payson for over four years. I work with the community and all of the people I work with give more than 100% to Payson and close by communities. I am talking about every kind of service geared toward helping seniors, veterans, disabled, and any other group or individual who may be having a difficult time.
It is not right that the people who support the town of Payson year-round are unable to enjoy this area on the weekends or holidays. In fact, we cannot even do normal activities on the weekends or holidays without having to take alternate routes or figure out ways to do things that won’t require being bombarded by visitors and traffic.
I’ve heard all of the arguments about how visitors bring money to the community. With so many businesses closed due to the pandemic, they can’t be spending that much here. I’ve also noticed that these visitors are not practicing social distancing and they are not wearing masks.
In the four years that I’ve lived here I’ve seen an increase in weekend and holiday traffic. Actually, the visitors start arriving on Wednesday. It’s not pleasant here anymore. I feel that any improvements to Payson, such as a water feature at Green Valley Park, will only benefit those that come here from the Valley. Time will tell what happens.
Deborah Hahn
(1) comment
You've lived here 4 years and are just now noticing this? It's been going on for decades, dating back to when the Beeline was 2 lanes all the way up and back, as well as the 260 heading up the rim.
You should partner up with that other fella who wants to close down Payson to outsiders. It's a brilliant strategy that is certain to further the spread of dead and dying businesses around town.
Jack
