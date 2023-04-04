Book ban bill Apr 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Book ban billEditor:Reference the Friday Roundup article addressing Sen. Justine Wadsack’s bill that bans books, that she finds offensive, in public school libraries; I find Sen. Wadsack’s name sexually offensive.That name should be banned from public documents that school kids could see.Ted Paulk Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Chair’s resignation roils Pine water district Water the hot topic at annual county pre-season fire meeting Neighborhood radio in Beaver Valley keeping residents informed Major new projects address Pine’s water woes Forested communities - and Forest Service - must adapt to wildfires Latest Stories Joel Mona sworn in at Payson counselor Body of missing dog swept away in flood found in Bear Flats New direction for the Warming Center Copper State Credit Union offers financial literacy resources Sparklight seeks applications for grants Star Valley council considers conference attendance Gila County seeks water tanks for firefighters Rural school funds on supervisor's agenda BOS to get update on veterans retreat Change sought for Control Road paving agreement Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Treatment of water board members appalling Book ban bill The smoke screen Kindness of stranger appreciated Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Don’t let the county get away with the $500 fine on feeding wild animals No excuse for criminal behavior ADOT truck damaged by aggressive motorist Kelly and Sinema deliver over $132M in major investments for Arizona Columnists 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:' A fast, fun film What makes a day special? High-tech concerns and low-tech concerns – Part 2 There are high-tech concerns and low-tech concerns Don’t let the county get away with the $500 fine on feeding wild animals Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Dr. Jaber Abawi Lundgren Fitness - Private Studio Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Alliant Gas - Promote Propane Safety Free Summer Classes at EAC Gila County Provisional Community College District ERA - Rich Schultz Westwood St. Paul's Episcopal Church Caregivers Workshop Rory Huff Student-Athlete Spotlight ERA Real Estate - Steve Cantrill Payson Plumbing Solutions Community Easter Sunrise Service Holy Nativity Catholic Church AirMedCare Beeline Bus Stop Changes Rim Country Health We're Hiring Humane Society of Central Arizona Tom Russell & Associates Payson Flag Fund Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Big O Tires Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Business Directory Office for Rent Sawmill Theatres Chapman Auto Center Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Ponderosa Bible Church Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!