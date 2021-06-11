Editor:
Do you remember several months ago when I said that a wall will not keep people or drugs out of this country? I also said that people and drugs would go over, under, around and through the wall.
Guess what? I was only wrong on one count: the through. Do you remember when part of the newly constructed wall blew down in a strong wind? Do you remember when Border Patrol found the longest tunnel ever with all the amenities? Do you remember seeing “coyotes” dropping children from the top of the wall?
Now it seems that, according to a report done on ABC 15 by Liliana Soto, most of the drugs come in at legal crossings brought by U. S. citizens. Governor Ducey, you need to get your facts straight. So maybe I wasn’t wrong about the through part either?
Does my suggestion about more tech and employing more “boots on the ground” make more sense now?
Virginia Sparks, Payson
