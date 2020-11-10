Editor:
I have never before felt compelled to write a letter to the editor, but today I must make an exception. My letter refers to two separate — yet somehow joined — items in (a recent) Roundup.
To the woman who expressed concern about the cavalier attitude at Fargo’s — we had the exact same experience when we went there for our anniversary in July. I wrote the restaurant a letter at the time expressing our concern, but it clearly did no good. And we also have not been back and won’t in the future.
To our mayor for lifting the mask mandate — are you kidding? The science proves that masks work. Those with far more education and experience than most of us have said they work. As of this last paper, Gila County is one of four that still doesn’t meet guidelines and you remove the mandate? Where is your sense of responsibility to the citizens of Payson?
I am a registered Republican but for the first time I will vote Democratic. I cannot support the moral compass of the current leadership.
Mask up, Arizona and do your part to end this.
Brenda Mouw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!