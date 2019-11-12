Editor:
In response to Mr. Noot. You apparently were ambitious, meticulous and lucky, but obviously never had hard times to set you back.
When I first entered the workforce my pay was $35 a week and a luxury new car cost $2,500. I was aged out of the work force before wages reached today’s rates and a new luxury car now costs $75,000. Why shouldn’t seniors be given a break?
Lynn Andrew, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!