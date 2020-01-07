Editor:
It appears that the fastest growing community in Arizona must be the “far side of the creek” in Tonto Basin.
In Dec. 24 Roundup, Rep. David Cook of Globe was quoted, “About 1,500 people live on the far side of the creek.”
Last month, Rep. Sylvia Allen reported in the Roundup, “About a thousand people live on the far side of the creek.”
When the idea of a bridge was being discussed after a drowning several years ago, the Roundup reported around 300 residents there.
I once lived next to the crossing where the drownings took place and the numbers seemed bogus so I looked at Google Earth at that time and there were less than 50 structures on the far side of Tonto Creek, including sheds and barns.
Using Cook’s and Allen’s numbers that means each household across the creek contains 20 to 30 residents.
According to Tonto Basin demographics, the population of Tonto Basin, including the homes that are not across the creek, is 1,466 made up of 1,322 households.
We are aware that emotions are running high after the latest drownings and I have nothing against building the bridge, but lets at least keep it honest.
The victims did not live there, which might be a cause for their ignoring the warning signs.
These population numbers are being grossly exaggerated.
The county would love to have the bridge because the value of the hundreds of acres across the creek would soar ... resulting in a huge property tax windfall.
Developers, real estate agents and the landowners would also reap millions.
This bridge is not about people refusing to obey warning signs and dying as a result. The bridge is about making money off your tax dollars.
Ted Paulk, Payson
