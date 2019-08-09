Bring back recycling bins
Editor:
I was sadden to hear and see that the recycling bins have been removed from Pine. I always felt by recycling my cardboard boxes I was doing a little, tiny something to keep our community beautiful.
I have never seen trash, other than cardboard stuffed in those bins.
Please bring them back!
Mary Motz, Pine
