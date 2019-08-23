Bring back recycling program
Editor:
I cannot express just how angry and disappointed I am over the decision to abandon the recycling program in Payson. Do you not see the beautiful place where you live, where you travel, and where you want your children to grow and nurture? What kind of a message are you sending to these children and people everywhere? Recycling is not important? It’s too hard to find a solution? This beautiful place where you live, hike, camp, and cherish is not worth saving?
The recycle bin in Green Valley Park was an invitation to disaster from the very beginning. We all knew that except the powers-that-be evidently.
People who care and want to recycle should not be punished because some people are too lazy to go to a trashcan.
There has to be another solution. Other cities, towns, and states recycle successfully. We have been patiently waiting. Please find a solution for Payson and Arizona.
Sharon Matchko, Payson
