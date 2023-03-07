Editor:
In review of the Feb. 10 article entitled “Gila County budget booming” it is apparent the Gila County is not broke but unfortunately Gila County is “broken.” What I mean by “broken” is:
In review of the Feb. 10 article entitled “Gila County budget booming” it is apparent the Gila County is not broke but unfortunately Gila County is “broken.” What I mean by “broken” is:
• When a resident submits multiple notices of zoning violations to the Community Development Department on the agency’s “complaint form” via certified mail and that department fails to acknowledge the violation. That defines broken.
• When a resident meets with Gila County upper management staff to obtain an answer to a question on a dirt road policy that has been previously asked numerous times of staff. The question should have been relatively simple to answer. The resident not only came away from the meeting without an answer but was threatened to have a road removed from the Gila County road system for asking the question. That defines broken.
• When the Board of Supervisors adopts policies to charge residents that have frontage on Gila County road easements for routine maintenance even though the road is open to the traveling public. That defines broken.
• When a resident sends certified letters to each member of the Board of Supervisors, with a request to be placed on the agenda to discuss these issues. Not one response was received from any of the three supervisors. That clearly defines that Gila County is broken and broken on a lot of levels.
As detailed in the Feb. 10 article the county is bringing in considerable income from various sources associated with growth. That is only one-half of the equation. The other half is Gila County’s reluctance to spend monies on other needed services that benefit existing residents.
From this resident’s perspective, it will likely take a change of players and or dramatic change of present day management philosophy to repair this badly broken organization.
Brad Huza
