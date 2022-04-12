Bucha, Ukraine has a population of about 37,000. Payson has a population of about 15,000, a little less than half that of Bucha. What would we see if Payson was Bucha? On Main Street we would see 11 bodies of people killed and left on the street for 19 days. In Green Valley Park we would see a mass grave trench with bodies covered and half-covered with dirt. In Mesa del Caballo we would see the bodies of men and women with their hands tied behind them shot in the back of the head. At the Rodeo Grounds we would see bodies of people who had been shot in the legs, then the chest, and finally the head. If we took off from Payson Airport and looked down, we would see over 420 bodies scattered throughout Payson, left with no covering, just as they fell.
Bucha, Ukraine is a city like any peaceful city where people live their daily lives, work and pray, celebrate and mourn. There is no army in Bucha. It is just a town, like Payson. But an invading army came into Bucha. The soldiers of that army began killing the civilians of Bucha, just to kill them. After the soldiers of the invading army were driven out of Bucha, the invading army's leaders told reporters and television journalists that the 420 bodies of Bucha's inhabitants were the result of an elaborately staged hoax. These leaders claimed that not one resident of Bucha had been harmed in any way. But as the survivors of Bucha restore their dead family members to as much dignity as they can find, the people of Payson live another day of playing, working, and just living life.
Payson is not Bucha. There is no invading army in Payson. People in Payson can shop, walk, eat, drink, and perhaps sing in safety. But as we live our days in Payson, let us keep a place in our hearts for the suffering people of Bucha, Ukraine, who have lost so many, so much, in their home town.
May we also see clearly that a massacre of innocent people is just as evil in Bucha as it would be in Payson. As we pray for our family and friends, may we also offer prayers of peace and healing to all the heartbroken people of Bucha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!