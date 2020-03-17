Editor:
In response to Wendy Larchick’s continuing desire to follow her passion (and make a large profit) of building 16 mini-homes in an already congested area along Frontier Street (which the neighbors have already expressed their opposition), I say this: Take your passion and build your dream in the luxury neighborhood you live in.
L. Johnson
