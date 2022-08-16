Aug. 1, 2022 marks the 10-year death anniversary of my beautiful granddaughter Calandra Balas. Many of you may remember Calandra from the many Payson Roundup articles of her tragic death 10 years ago on the Beeline Highway after her father crashed their vehicle. I, her grandmother, Donna Ferguson, would like to have the much-appreciated privilege of paying honor and tribute to her memory.
Calandra was a mere 7.5 years old when she died. She was the light, joy and love of my life. She left an enormous, unfillable void in my life. It would be a grave untruth if I were to say that over the last 10 years I have found much-needed peace over her most senseless, needless and completely preventable death. In truth, the pain, anguish and sorrow from her loss will abide with me until I draw my last breath. Instead of focusing on that horrific, fateful day, I, instead, would like to tell you about my beautiful granddaughter.
Calandra was beautiful inside and out. She possessed a most kind, caring and loving heart. Calandra was a girly girl. She loved to try on clothes and would sit patiently and look intently into the vanity mirror as I styled her beautiful, long, brown hair.
Calandra was very artistic, and found much pleasure in both drawing and coloring. I shall cherish forever every one of her beautiful artistic mementos. And, I shall hold to heart always the times Calandra snuggled in my lap as I read to her, which was a favorite pastime for both of us. Without a doubt, Calandra’s favorite activity was swinging high and gleefully on the swings. Calandra had a loving fascination for flowers. So many of her pictures show her holding flowers. During her visits with me, she would surprise me with handpicked flowers from the backyard. She was full of so many loving surprises. She was truly amazing. I would be amiss without mentioning the excitement Calandra had attending Payson Elementary School.
I have presented only a small glimpse of Calandra’s life. She was like a beautiful rosebud, which never blossomed. It is and always has been of the utmost importance to me that Calandra’s memory lives on. I do not know when God will take me from this earth, but my fervent prayer is that some of the people who took the time to read this article will kindly carry on her precious memory. My profound gratitude to those who do.
Calandra 🌹 I’m sorry it is a touching story
Beautiful Granddaughter I have one that just turned 8 🙏 . Losing a son 🥲 I know how you feel. I try to keep pictures and memories and not measure life by years but I say that was his or her life and that life no matter how long was glorious. God Bless you 🙏❤️ And we celebrate Cassandra’s life with you 🌹
