Calandra Balas

Calandra Balas

 Provided photo

Editor:

Aug. 1, 2022 marks the 10-year death anniversary of my beautiful granddaughter Calandra Balas. Many of you may remember Calandra from the many Payson Roundup articles of her tragic death 10 years ago on the Beeline Highway after her father crashed their vehicle. I, her grandmother, Donna Ferguson, would like to have the much-appreciated privilege of paying honor and tribute to her memory.

(2) comments

Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

Calandra 🌹 I’m sorry it is a touching story

Dave Golembewski
Dave Golembewski

Beautiful Granddaughter I have one that just turned 8 🙏 . Losing a son 🥲 I know how you feel. I try to keep pictures and memories and not measure life by years but I say that was his or her life and that life no matter how long was glorious. God Bless you 🙏❤️ And we celebrate Cassandra’s life with you 🌹

