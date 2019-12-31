Editor:
Finally, a call to Christians from an editorial in Dec. 19, 2019 issue of the evangelical magazine, Christianity Today.
Mark Galli, editor in chief, wrote that “the reason we are not shocked by Mr. Trump’s violation of the Constitution and profoundly immoral act is because this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. His Twitter feed alone — with its habitual strings of mischaracterizations, lies and slanders ‚ is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”
Mr. Galli, continues, “To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to the Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”
Marie Fasano, Payson
