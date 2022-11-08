My friends, you have asked a lot of me. You’ve asked me to believe that Trump won the election when there is NO evidence of significant election fraud anywhere. If there were, Trump could show it off in court with trumpets blaring. Alas, no such demonstration was forthcoming in the 64+ federal court cases which Trump lost outright for lack of standing in spite of appointing eight of these justices himself. I can’t even get out of a parking ticket but I’m supposed to believe that our entire federal court system is corrupt.
You’ve asked me to believe that Democrats were behind the violent Jan. 6 attempted coup. In his own words we hear Trump say that he knew he lost and knew he could cause a violent insurrection by using para-military groups and inflaming their odd conspiracies. Or, you say, it wasn’t violent, that, in Paul Gosar’s words, “it was a church picnic.” What church do you go to Paul? Mine doesn’t seem to include zip ties, attempted murder and the desecration of my country’s highest chamber of democratic rule.
Our county GOP chair Mr. Morris has asked me to believe that the GOP is the greatest friend of minorities in spite of repeatedly voting against policies and programs that would help disadvantaged populations including the recent Voting Rights Act. The GOP instead is attempting to constrict voting by gerrymandering districts and reducing drop box locations and floating ballot initiatives that restrict rather than expand voting — our constitutional right as Americans.
Mr. Morris wants us to believe that Democrats are the violent ones, in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary: the violent ideology of Wendy “I will hang my enemies” Rogers, the words of the Oath Keepers that their one regret was they didn’t bring more weapons to Jan. 6, the innumerable threats to county recorders across the land, the threats to poll workers, and the para-military types stalking drop boxes, and now this attack on Mr. Pelosi.
I’m supposed to agree to these extremist positions without question. Without debate. But I will not.
It’s not the left you have to worry about my friends, it’s those of us on the right who are moderate and will vote straight Dem against this unfounded authoritarian madness. My country is better than this, but my party, alas, is not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!