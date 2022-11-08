Editor:

My friends, you have asked a lot of me. You’ve asked me to believe that Trump won the election when there is NO evidence of significant election fraud anywhere. If there were, Trump could show it off in court with trumpets blaring. Alas, no such demonstration was forthcoming in the 64+ federal court cases which Trump lost outright for lack of standing in spite of appointing eight of these justices himself. I can’t even get out of a parking ticket but I’m supposed to believe that our entire federal court system is corrupt.

